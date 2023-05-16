Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $577,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,342. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

