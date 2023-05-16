Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. 3,430,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,964. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

