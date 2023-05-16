Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $233.77 million and $3.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.01 or 0.06734569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,052,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,452,999 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

