Berenberg Bank Raises Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 122

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 122 ($1.53) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 129.50 ($1.62).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.40. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.65 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($109,111.94). 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

