Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 511,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,958. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

