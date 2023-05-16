Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 39.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 15.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 48.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,537 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.22.

Big Lots Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 1,681,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

