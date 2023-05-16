Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.14

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and $52,071.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029517 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

