Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $720.36 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $26,976.97 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $522.68 billion and $720.36 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00428503 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00127393 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024558 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,375,056 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
