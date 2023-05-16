Bitcoin Price Tops $27,060.54 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $524.31 billion and approximately $12.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,060.54 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00433415 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127453 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024935 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,375,550 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
