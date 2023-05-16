BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003081 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,976,117 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

