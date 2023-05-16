BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 542.20 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 50,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £547.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.36 and a beta of 0.99. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 396 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 549 ($6.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.54.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £5,891.52 ($7,380.08). 10.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.