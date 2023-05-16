Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $13,810.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $13,810.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42.
- On Monday, April 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $139,745.39.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80.
BE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.
BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
