Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). 274,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,029,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.96 ($0.04).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.19.

About Bluejay Mining

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.