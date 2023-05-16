Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

BPMC traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

