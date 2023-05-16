BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Down 0.9%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.22 and last traded at C$21.22. 13,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.94.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.