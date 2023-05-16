BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $423.21 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion and $423.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $309.97 or 0.01149025 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,429 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,527.50544167. The last known price of BNB is 312.62735798 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1363 active market(s) with $421,354,740.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.