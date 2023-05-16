BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DCF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
