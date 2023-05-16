BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DCF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.