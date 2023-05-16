Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

BOOT stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

