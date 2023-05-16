Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Featured Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

