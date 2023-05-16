Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

