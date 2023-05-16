Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

