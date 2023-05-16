Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.25. 2,451,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,356. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $215.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

