Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 3.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $209.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

