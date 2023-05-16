Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

