Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 296,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,069. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.