Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -317.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.