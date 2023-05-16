Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 1.8 %

NWSA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 915,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,198. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.