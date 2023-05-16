Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. abrdn plc raised its position in eBay by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 331,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in eBay by 860.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 532,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 476,810 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 2,324,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,981. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

