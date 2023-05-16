Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,289 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Trinity Place worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place Trading Down 7.8 %

TPHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Trinity Place Profile

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.