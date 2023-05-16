Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

