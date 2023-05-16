BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.46. BRF shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 390,044 shares changing hands.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
