BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.46. BRF shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 390,044 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.