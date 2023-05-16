BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.07. 98,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,672,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,127,601.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,920 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

