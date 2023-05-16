Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 10972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

See Also

