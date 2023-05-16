Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
