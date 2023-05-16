Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

