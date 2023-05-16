Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 211,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 88,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,393. The company has a market cap of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.