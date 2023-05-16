Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.52) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 940 ($11.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,474. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 946.13 ($11.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 892.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 823.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($31,200.68). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,128 shares of company stock worth $2,536,011. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

