Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price at $4.28

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

American Well Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares in the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Well by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

