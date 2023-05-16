Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $73.49

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $114.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

