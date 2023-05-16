Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $73.49

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Boston Properties Price Performance
BXP stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $114.79.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
