Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $15.75

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after buying an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

