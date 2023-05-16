Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,657 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

