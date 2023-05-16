Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.