BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BuzzFeed by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ BZFD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 1,778,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,159. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.