Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 925,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $24.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.10.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)
