Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 46,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.