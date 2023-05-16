Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 46,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.