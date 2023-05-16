Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CMCL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 44,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,556. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

