Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Caledonia Mining Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CMCL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 44,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,556. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Liberum Capital cut Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.