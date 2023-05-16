Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $21.20. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 12,473 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 19.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

