Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded down C$2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.29. 328,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$50.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.38, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.24.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

