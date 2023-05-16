Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $5,265,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 232,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 159,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

