Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CSIQ opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

