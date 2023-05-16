Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.82.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

